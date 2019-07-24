Computer Scientists Have Developed An Algorithm That Can Pick Out Almost Any American In Databases

Through 15 attributes--such as gender, ZIP code and marital status--an algorithm can identify 99.98% of Americans. The study shows just how at risk patients are as more and more health care data goes up online. In other health and technology news: heart-tracking wearables and screen time woes in doctors' offices.

The New York Times: Your Data Were ‘Anonymized’? These Scientists Can Still Identify You

Your medical records might be used for scientific research. But don’t worry, you’re told — personally identifying data were removed.Information about you gathered by the Census Bureau might be made public. But don’t worry — it, too, has been “anonymized.” On Tuesday, scientists showed that all this information may not be as anonymous as promised. The investigators developed a method to re-identify individuals from just bits of what were supposed to be anonymous data. (Kolata, 7/23)

Stat: Fitbits, Other Wearables May Not Accurately Track Heart Rates In People Of Color

Nearly all of the largest manufacturers of wearable heart rate trackers rely on technology that could be less reliable for consumers who have darker skin, according to researchers, engineers, and other experts who spoke with STAT. Fitbit uses the potentially problematic technology in every heart rate tracker it offers, and it’s also in many Garmin and Samsung devices. Other popular trackers, like the Apple Watch, use it, too — but simultaneously track heart rates with another method. (Hailu, 7/24)

Kaiser Health News: When A Doctor’s Screen Time Detracts From Face Time With Patients

Electronic health records can help reduce medical errors, but when not used well they can strain the doctor-patient relationship. But medical providers — and patients — can learn skills to keep communication flowing even when there’s a screen in the room, Lee said. Improving doctor-patient communication is the topic of this week’s episode of the podcast “An Arm and a Leg.” Kaiser Health News co-produces the podcast. (Heredia Rodriguez, 7/24)

