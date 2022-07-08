Concerns Over Response Grow As US Monkeypox Cases Reach 700
The Department of Health and Human Services said it will distribute an extra 144,000 doses of the two-shot Jynneos monkeypox/smallpox vaccine starting Monday. But reports draw concerning parallels between the monkeypox response and the early failures of the covid-19 pandemic.
NBC News:
U.S. To Ship 144,000 More Monkeypox Shots And Expand Testing As Cases Top 700
The Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it will distribute 144,000 doses of the two-shot Jynneos vaccine, which is approved for monkeypox and smallpox, to cities and states starting Monday. That's on top of 56,000 doses the department made available last week, of which 41,000 have been delivered. (Bendix, 7/8)
The Baltimore Sun:
A Baltimore Resident With A Case Of Monkeypox Makes The Case For An Urgent Public Health Response
As his trip to Europe in mid-June was winding down, Justin, a 48-year-old Baltimore man, developed a fever and sore throat. His lymph nodes swelled. “When I started seeing dots on my body I thought, oh, boy, this isn’t anything I’ve experienced before,” he said. (Cohn, 7/7)
KHN:
Vaccine And Testing Delays For Monkeypox Echo Failures In Early Covid Response
Andy Stone is one of the lucky ones. The New York City resident saw a tweet from a local AIDS activist saying that monkeypox vaccines would be available that day at a clinic in Manhattan. Stone, 35, and his husband booked appointments online right away and got their shots last month. “I want to do what I can to protect myself and others,” said Stone, a marketing consultant living in Brooklyn, who said his primary care doctor advised him to get the vaccine as soon as possible. (Andrews, 7/8)
More on the spread of monkeypox —
AP:
Louisiana Identifies 1st Known Monkeypox Case In A Resident
Louisiana’s first detected cases of monkeypox have been found in a state resident and a visitor from out of state, the Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday. “There are likely more undiagnosed human cases of monkeypox existing in Louisiana than have been formally tested and identified to date,” a news release said. (7/7)
The Boston Globe:
10 More Monkeypox Cases Diagnosed In Massachusetts As State Initiates Vaccination Program
Ten more men in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past week, bringing the number of cases in the state to 31 since the first infection was announced on May 18, health officials said Thursday, as the state rolled out a vaccination program for those at highest risk. (Fox, 7/7)
AP:
6 Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In Oregon
Health officials in Oregon said Thursday they have confirmed six cases of monkeypox in the state. The cases — all affecting men — include one in Multnomah County; three in Lane County; and two in Washington County, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. There have been no deaths. (7/7)
Dallas Morning News:
Health Department Says Those Who Visited Club Dallas Last Month Should Watch For Monkeypox
Dallas County’s health department is warning people who visited an Old East Dallas sauna in late June to monitor themselves for monkeypox symptoms after an out-of-state visitor had sexual encounters there while infected with the disease. (Marfin, 7/7)