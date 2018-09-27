Congress Moves To Significantly Expand Transparency Law Regarding Pharma’s Gifts To Medical Professionals

Drug companies and medical device manufacturers would have to disclose payments and gifts made to nurse practitioners and physician assistants beginning in 2020 as part of a new law Congress is likely to finalize within days, significantly expanding a sunshine law that previously only applied to doctors. The new rules would also apply to clinical nurse specialists, nurse-anesthetists, and nurse-midwives. (Facher, 9/27)

Reuters: Merck's Frazier To Remain CEO Of The U.S. Drugmaker Beyond 2019

Merck & Co Inc Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier will remain in the role beyond 2019, the drugmaker said on Wednesday, after it scrapped a policy requiring its CEOs to retire at the age of 65. Frazier, who will turn 65 in December 2019, took the helm of the U.S. pharmaceutical company in 2011. On his watch, the company's stock price has doubled and its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda has raked in blockbuster sales, becoming one of the leading products in a new generation of oncology treatments. (Mathias and Erman, 9/26)

MPR: EpiPen Shortage Fraying Nerves Of Parents With Allergic Kids

EpiPens or other devices deliver the medication epinephrine, which protect people when they have severe reactions to insect stings, foods, and other allergens. But there's been a widespread shortage of EpiPens and comparable generic devices that deliver medication to tame allergic reactions. (Moylan, 9/27)

