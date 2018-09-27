Congress’ Sweeping Opioid Package Still Falls Far Short Of What’s Needed To Win The War, Advocates Say

As a model of the kind of investment advocates would like to see, they point to the Ryan White Care Act, a bipartisan bill that was passed in 1990. It allowed for billions of dollars in treatment and other support for people with HIV and AIDS, including antiretroviral drugs for anyone without insurance. More news on the crisis comes from California, Colorado and Ohio.

The New York Times: In Rare Bipartisan Accord, House And Senate Reach Compromise On Opioid Bill

The House and Senate have reached agreement on a big package of measures to address the opioid epidemic. The legislation, backed by leaders of both parties, is a rare bipartisan achievement that lawmakers are eager to have in hand when they go home to campaign for the midterm elections. The 653-page bill contains a mix of law enforcement and public health measures, including one that aims to block deadly fentanyl from being imported through the mail and one that will allow more nurses to prescribe medication for opioid addiction. Another provision could make it easier for Medicaid recipients to get inpatient care for substance abuse over the next five years. (Goodnough, 9/26)

The Associated Press: 11 People Charged In Drug Treatment Fraud Involving Pellets

Eleven people including doctors have been charged in Southern California in an alleged insurance-fraud scheme involving an implant surgery that purportedly helps drug addicts and alcoholics, Orange County's top prosecutor said Wednesday. "Orange County's become what's known as the 'Rehab Riviera' due to the proliferation of insurance fraud and the attractiveness of our communities," District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said in announcing the case. (9/26)

Denver Post: Loveland Convenes Task Force To Deal With Homelessness, Suicide, Opioids

Members of a task force convened earlier this week to identify the “top problems facing Loveland” and presented the City Council with some ways the city can address suicide, homelessness and opioid addiction. Convened by Councilor Steve Olson, the team of about 25 private, nonprofit and governmental organizations discussed what’s being done to address these issues and gaps in those services. (Rentsch, 9/26)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Children Removed From Heroin-Addicted Parents Face Trauma, Neglect

Child protection services nationwide have seen a surge in children removed from parents since 2012, around the time a heroin epidemic was first recognized. Ohio’s Public Children's Services Association is reporting a continuing “alarming” rise in children removed from their parents. (DeMio, 9/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription