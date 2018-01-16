Congressional Budget Cuts Leave Safety-Net Hospitals Facing Shortfalls

The hospitals are facing $3.6 billion in federal funding reductions and could be left with other cuts too if Congress doesn't extend some programs that could be affected by the budget stalemate. Also caught up by the congressional inaction is the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Stateline: 'Safety Net' Hospitals Face Federal Budget Cuts

A double whammy of federal budget cuts might force many hospitals, particularly those that serve poor or rural communities, to scale back services or even shut their doors. The $3.6 billion in cuts this year — $2 billion from a program that sends federal dollars to hospitals that serve a high percentage of Medicaid or uninsured patients, and $1.6 billion from a drug discount program — will have the greatest effect on so-called safety net hospitals that provide medical care for all comers, no matter their ability to pay. (Ollove, 1/16)

Marketplace: With Kids’ Health Funding Set To Expire, Families And Doctors Make Plans

The Childrens Health Insurance Program is healthcare for kids whose parents make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to afford private healthcare. If Congress doesn't reauthorize it, the program starts to run out of funding on Friday, leaving up to nine million children without coverage. (Beras, 1/15)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Hospitals Want Congress To Renew Children's Health Insurance Funding

Without the federal Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Crystal Lett and her Columbus-area family wouldn't be able to afford the care her six-year-old son needs for Prader-Willi Syndrome, a complex genetic condition that affects many parts of the body. Although Republicans and Democrats alike say they want to continue the program that insures roughly 9 million low- to moderate-income children nationwide, it ran out of money in September as Congress bickered over how it should be funded. (Eaton, 1/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription