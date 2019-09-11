Congressional Gun Violence Talks Rapidly Devolve Into Political Finger-Pointing, Dimming Hopes Of Quick Compromise

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is standing firm in his decision to wait and see what President Donald Trump will propose to curb gun violence. But Democrats are antsy to get the ball rolling now that Congress is back in session. “Shame on him. There are people who died," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) "Put the bill on the floor and stop ducking the issue. Shame on him.” In other news: how financial institutions could help stop violence, regulations even gun owners are OK with, and more.

The New York Times: After String Of Mass Shootings, Democrats Begin New Push For Gun Control

House Democrats, seeking to seize the momentum after recent mass shootings and to pressure Republicans to embrace gun safety measures, will push forward on Tuesday with a new package of restrictions, including a bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of large-capacity magazines. The House Judiciary Committee is expected to approve the package, the first step toward bringing it to the floor for a vote. It includes a so-called red flag law aimed at making it easier for law enforcement to take away guns from those deemed dangerous by a judge; a measure barring people convicted of hate crimes from buying guns; and legislation barring, for civilian use, magazines that can accept more than 10 rounds. (Stolberg, 9/10)

The Wall Street Journal: White House, Congress Struggle To Find Common Ground On Gun Legislation

Lawmakers remained divided on Tuesday over a legislative path to reduce mass shootings, with Republicans looking to the White House for guidance, and Democrats pledging to press ahead with their own measures. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) emphasized that he would only take up gun legislation that he knew President Trump would sign. “I’m going to wait and assess the proposal that actually could become law,” Mr. McConnell told reporters, declining to go into specifics on what he would support. (Andrews, Wise and Lucey, 9/10)

The New York Times: A Novel Gun Control Strategy: Pressure Banks And Retailers

New Jersey intends to stop doing business with gun manufacturers and retailers that fail to adopt policies, like conducting background checks, to stop guns from falling into the wrong hands, becoming the first state to take such stringent action against the firearms industry. The state will also apply pressure on major financial institutions, seeking information from banks that do business with New Jersey about their relationships and policies involving gun makers and sellers. (Corasaniti, 9/10)

Los Angeles Times: Even Gun Owners Agree On Measures That Would Reduce Gun Violence

Substantial majorities of Americans — both those who own firearms and those who do not — support measures that would require first-time gun buyers and those wishing to carry a concealed weapon to demonstrate they can safely own and handle a gun, according to a new study. In a national survey conducted in January, researchers from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Gun Policy and Research found that 84% of all respondents believe that first-time gun buyers should be required to pass a safety course on the safe handling and storage of a firearm. Close to three-quarters of gun owners surveyed shared this view. (Healy, 9/10)

PBS NewsHour: Most Americans Support These 4 Types Of Gun Legislation, Poll Says

After multiple mass shootings in recent weeks, a majority of Americans think it is more important to control gun violence than to protect gun rights, according to a new PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist poll. Policies with the strongest support include more funding for mental health screening and treatment, mandatory background checks and licensing for gun purchases, and passage of a national “red-flag” law, which would give a judge authority to order the removal of guns from a person who poses a risk to themselves or others, the poll suggests. (Santhanam, 9/10)

The New York Times: In Texas, A Lone House Democrat Has An ‘A’ Rating From The N.R.A. Can He Survive?

In this gun-friendly border city, where Tuesdays are “ladies’ nights” at the shooting range and pistols in hip holsters are a common sight, Representative Henry Cuellar is a proud defender of the Second Amendment, the lone House Democrat from Texas with an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association. “This is not New York, this is Texas,” Mr. Cuellar said in an interview. “So you talk about guns, you talk about God, you talk about trucks.” (Stolberg, 9/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription