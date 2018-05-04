Congressional Oversight Lags Far Behind Fast-Growing Commercial DNA Testing

Despite consumer unease about their DNA privacy, especially on the heels of the Golden State Killer case, Congress has made no moves to update the 2008 Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, the lone law in this field.

McClatchy: Congress Is A Decade Behind In Oversight Of DNA Testing Companies

Wall Street has plowed billions of dollars into DNA testing companies, one of the world's fastest-growing consumer services. By contrast, lawmakers in Washington have invested little oversight in to this brave new marketplace, leaving it to U.S. consumers to navigate it alone. (Leavenworth, 5/3)

Meanwhile —

The Associated Press: DNA Match Sought To Zodiac Killer After Break In Golden State Killer Case

Northern California detectives still trying to identify the infamous Zodiac Killer, who targeted victims in the late 1960s and taunted investigators with letters, say they hope to try the same DNA tracing technology recently used to arrest a suspect in another string of cold-case serial slayings — those blamed on the Golden State Killer. But first they have to get a better DNA profile. (5/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: Zodiac Killer Case: DNA May Offer Hope Of Solving The Mystery

Detectives in San Francisco and Napa counties, where the Zodiac also killed during his macabre murder spree in 1968 and 1969, are also re-evaluating their evidence to see if it’s worth making a new try at getting DNA profiles. The Zodiac sent letters with cryptograms and taunts to newspapers, including The Chronicle, as he attacked seven people, killing five, throughout the Bay Area in one of the most notorious unsolved murder cases in American history. The letters often opened with “This is the Zodiac speaking,” and as the killings continued, and the letters got more sadistically boastful, dread spread across the region. (Fagan, 5/3)

