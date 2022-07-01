Connecticut Abortion Law Goes Into Effect; New York Mulls Constitutional Amendment

Connecticut's new law aims to protect abortion doctors and patients from other state's bans. Meanwhile, private companies wrestle with the thorny issue for their employees.

AP: Connecticut Abortion Law, Tax Changes To Take Effect Friday

Connecticut’s first major abortion-related legislation in years, which aims to legally protect providers and patients from other states’ bans on the procedure, will take effect Friday. The legislation was passed by the Connecticut General Assembly in late April and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont in May in response to a Texas law that authorizes lawsuits against clinics, doctors and others who perform or facilitate a banned abortion, even in another state. (Haigh, 6/30)

AP: NY Faces Calls To Enshrine Abortion Rights In Constitution

New York Democrats are considering enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, possibly as part of a broader amendment that would also prohibit discrimination based on gender expression. Lawmakers held a special legislative session Thursday that Gov. Kathy Hochul called primarily to pass an emergency overhaul of the state’s gun permitting rules after they were struck down by a Supreme Court ruling. (Villeneuve, 7/1)

More companies are providing help for those seeking abortions —

Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Blue Cross Blue Shield To Offer Travel Benefit For Abortion

The new benefit option from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which now leaves it up to states to allow, restrict or ban abortions. Abortion remains legal in Michigan because of a court-ordered injunction. (Roberts, 6/30)

Bloomberg: Oracle Quietly Adds Abortion Travel Reimbursement Benefits

Oracle Corp., one of the largest US tech employers, has strengthened worker benefits for abortion access while remaining publicly silent on the issue. The company has updated its health benefits policy to include a lifetime maximum reimbursement of $10,000 for travel and lodging for “legal abortions,” according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg. The change to the 2022 health benefits plan is effective Friday. (Ford and Bass, 7/1)

KHN: Big Employers Are Offering Abortion Benefits. Will The Information Stay Safe?

In response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Americans’ constitutional right to abortion, large employers thought they had found a way to help workers living in states where abortions would be banned: provide benefits to support travel to other states for services. But that solution is only triggering questions. Experts warn that simply claiming the benefits may create paper trails for law enforcement officials in states criminalizing abortion. (Tahir, 7/1)

Not everyone is offering help —

Bloomberg: New Abortion Benefits Remain Out Of Reach For Most US Workers, Surveys Show

A majority of HR executives say they either don’t plan to change their current health-care offerings or are still evaluating options, according to a survey of 220 human resources executives this week released Thursday by management consulting firm Gartner. Only 24% said they currently offer the travel benefit. (Green, 6/30)

