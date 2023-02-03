Connecticut Governor Plans To Cancel Billions In Medical Debt
Gov. Ned Lamont plans to use $20 million of federal pandemic aid to cancel medical debt for thousands of people in the state. Meanwhile, in Texas, concerns over a spike in Alzheimer's among Latinos, and in Florida, reports say high school athletes may have to disclose their menstrual history.
The CT Mirror:
Lamont Unveils Plan To Cancel Billions In CT Medical Debt
Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans Thursday to use $20 million in federal pandemic aid to potentially cancel billions of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents. Lamont’s plan involves working with one of the nonprofit organizations that have been negotiating with hospitals to purchase medical debt at extreme discounts. Those charities then cancel the debt. (Phaneuf and Carlesso, 2/2)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Public Health Watch:
Rio Grande Valley At The Epicenter Of An Alzheimer’s Spike Among Latinos
A stretch of South Texas is struggling with a crisis many parts of the nation could someday face: Cases of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are climbing, and the state’s response has been uneven at best. (Yuhas, 2/2)
Miami Herald:
Florida High School Athletes May Have To Submit Menstrual Histories
A proposed draft of a physical education form in Florida could require all high school student athletes to disclose information regarding their menstrual history — a move that’s already drawing pushback from opponents who say the measure would harm students. (Brugal and Fernandez, 2/2)
Fox News:
Las Vegas School Outbreak Leaves 130 Students 'Projectile Vomiting' Outside, Parents Without Answers
Parents are still without answers nearly a week after a gastrointestinal illness outbreak affected more than 100 children at an elementary school in Las Vegas, resulting in teachers lining the affected students up outside the facility as they repeatedly vomited. (Richard, 2/3)
The Boston Globe:
Frigid Temperatures Pose Threat To Homeless Residents, Boston Officials Warn
Dangerously cold conditions expected in Massachusetts have prompted school districts across the state to cancel classes for Friday and officials to increase outreach to vulnerable populations, particularly residents who live on the streets. The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a windchill warning for Massachusetts for Friday, when a frigid air mass is expected to move into Southern New England, and last into Saturday. (Stoico and Cutler, 2/2)