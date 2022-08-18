Connecticut Senator Urges HHS To Reverse Trump Medicaid Cuts
The CT Mirror reports on a lawsuit in Connecticut that led to calls for rescinding cutbacks made to Medicaid under the Trump administration. Other reports remind Medicaid beneficiaries they can get free produce, and cover how trans rights organizations will sue Florida over gender care bans.
The CT Mirror:
CT Plaintiffs Urge Biden To Rescind Trump-Era Medicaid Cuts
In response to a lawsuit filed by three disabled women in Connecticut over a Trump-era rule on Medicaid cuts, a top Democrat in the state Senate is calling on the Biden administration to rescind the regulation that critics say violates a law providing pandemic relief. (Hagen, 8/17)
North Carolina Health News:
Have Medicaid? You Could Get Free Produce
Since April 2020, 52-year-old Mary K has fought off one health problem after another: First, it was the rare flesh-eating bacterial infection necrotizing fasciitis and then infection with MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant strain of staph. Then came a case of pneumonia. (Donnelly-DeRoven, 8/18)
Politico:
Groups To Sue Florida Medicaid Program Over Ban On Gender Affirming Care
A coalition of transgender-rights organizations is preparing to sue Florida to stop the state’s Medicaid regulator from banning coverage of gender-affirming treatments. Simone Chriss, director of the Southern Legal Counsel’s Transgender Rights Initiative, said on Wednesday that the coalition is expecting to file the case in federal court and will seek a preliminary injunction to halt the ban from going forward. (Sarkissian, 8/17)
NPR:
Georgia Program Tackles Issue Of Heat-Related Deaths In High School Sports
According to research from the University of Georgia, between 1980 and 2009, 58 football players around the country died from heat-related illness. Most of them were in high school. The study, published in 2010, found that the number of football players dying from the heat was going up over time. Georgia was one of the worst states, leading the country in high school football player heat-related deaths. (Samuel, 8/17)
On gun violence —
The Washington Post:
Kids Who Witness Parents Shot To Death Rarely Get Help For Trauma
Bullets strike thousands of people in front of kids every year, but for the often-overlooked victims present when their moms and dads are gunned down, the trauma is unique and immense. (Cox, 8/17)
AP:
School Shooter's Attorneys Drop Contentious Brain Exam
Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz reversed course Wednesday and said they will not present at his ongoing penalty trial results of a highly contentious brain exam they had said supports their contention the mass murderer suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome. (Spencer, 8/17)
AP:
Anti-Psychotic Drugs Ordered For Man Charged With Murder
The man accused of fatally shooting a man inside Richland’s Fred Meyer store was ordered to take mental health medications. Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes ruled Tuesday that Eastern State Hospital can require Aaron Kelly, 40, to take the anti-psychotic Abilify to treat an unspecified schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorder, Tri-City Herald reported. (8/17)