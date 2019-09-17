Connecticut To Eliminate Religious Exemptions For Vaccinations, Joining Handful Of Other States

Connecticut is one of 31 states that reported measles cases this year, part of the worst outbreak of the disease in the U.S. since 1992. Meanwhile, in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom defends his eleventh-hour changes to a controversial vaccination law.

The Wall Street Journal: Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Plans To End Religious Exemption For Vaccinations

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday that the state should join a handful of others that require minors to receive vaccinations for preventable diseases, eliminating most exceptions to vaccination. “The more children who receive their vaccinations, the safer it is for everyone, especially those who may be at risk to catch serious diseases,” Mr. Lamont said in a statement. But if a parent decides not to vaccinate “then alternate decisions must be made about where to educate your children,” he said. (West, 9/16)

The CT Mirror: DPH Commissioner Finds Her Voice On Immunizations

Renée Coleman-Mitchell, the commissioner of public health, unequivocally urged legislators Monday to repeal Connecticut’s religious exemption from required vaccinations for children entering school, a move some legislative leaders called overdue but welcome as they press ahead with an effort to erase the provision. Coleman-Mitchell previously said it wasn’t her job to weigh in on pending legislation, but she reversed herself and pledged to testify in support of the measure when it’s introduced during the session that begins in February. (Carlesso, 9/16)

KQED: Newsom Defends Actions On Controversial Vaccine Exemption Bill

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday defended his request for last-minute changes to SB 276, a bill that gives the state more oversight of vaccine medical exemptions for school kids. After initially asking for and receiving earlier amendments, Newsom said he would sign the measure. But in the final weeks of the legislative session, he said he wanted more changes to the bill. (Orr, 9/16)

