Connecticut Will Try Criminal Case Against Sacklers Over Opioid Crisis
The state's top prosecutor will be asked by Attorney General William Tong to consider criminal charges against Sackler family members over the marketing of OxyContin. Separately, Kentucky is forming a group to oversee how the state's $483 million opioid payout will be distributed.
Bloomberg:
Sackler Criminal Case Sought By Connecticut AG Over Opioids
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said he’ll ask the state’s top prosecutor to consider criminal charges against members of the billionaire Sackler family over improper marketing of the opioid painkiller OxyContin by their company, Purdue Pharma LP. While the Sacklers agreed in March with Connecticut and other states to pay as much as $6 billion to resolve all opioid lawsuits against Purdue and themselves as part of a bankruptcy case, that deal doesn’t preclude prosecutors from exploring a criminal case. (Feeley and Hill, 6/6)
AP:
Group Formed To Oversee Distribution Of Opioid Settlement
Kentucky took a step Monday to turn a massive settlement into action to combat opioid addiction, as Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced members of a group overseeing the state’s share. The Bluegrass State will receive $483 million from settlements finalized this year with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors. It was part of $26 billion in nationwide settlements. (Schreiner, 6/6)
On treatments for overdoses —
The Herald-Times:
'Life Saver' Skin Patch To Detect, Instantly Reverse Drug Overdose In Development
Quick detection and treatment can save an overdosing person's life, but it puts the responsibility on a nearby individual to know what to do and have the resources on hand to do it. That's why two researchers from Indiana University, Feng Guo and Ken Mackie, are developing a wearable device that can both detect and treat an opioid overdose as it happens. "(The device) could be really convenient because they don't really need a kind of specialist or bystander to have the (naloxone). It could be a kind of automated system to save that person's life," Guo said. "That's why Ken and I think this could be a life saver for the opioid overdosing patient." (Smith, 6/6)
On marijuana —
AP:
NC Medical Marijuana Bill Goes To House With Final Senate OK
Legislation making it lawful to smoke marijuana or consume cannabis-infused products for medical purposes in North Carolina cleared the state Senate on Monday evening. After no debate, the measure received bipartisan support by a vote of 36-7. The margin was similar to the outcome of an initial Senate vote last week that followed floor discussion. The bill now goes to the House, where chances for passage before this year’s primary work session adjourns in a few weeks appear long. Speaker Tim Moore has said the issue may have to wait until next year. (6/6)
AP:
Health Department: Mississippi Medical Marijuana Months Away
It could be the end of the year before medical marijuana is available in Mississippi because businesses need time to receive licenses and to grow, test and prepare to sell the products, state Health Department officials said Monday. The department opened the licensing application process last week for patients and caregivers interested in using medical cannabis as allowed under a new state law; for medical practitioners who will certify patients for medical cannabis use; for facilities that will grow, process and test the products; and for businesses that will transport medical cannabis and dispose of waste. (Pettus, 6/6)