Connecticut’s Attempts To Institute Individual Mandate Fail To Make It Out Of Committee

However, lawmakers said the prospects for a state individual mandate aren't dead.

The CT Mirror: Bills To Mandate Health Coverage Die In Committee But Some Support Remains

The two bills that would establish an individual mandate in Connecticut have failed to make it out of committee, but Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney said Wednesday he would consider reviving the proposal by offering an amendment to other legislation. ...The proposals would impose radically different fines for those who fail to buy health insurance coverage. (Rigg, 3/21)

Meanwhile, in Minnesota —

The Star Tribune: MNsure Premiums Drop With Reinsurance

A new report finds that health insurance premiums available on the state's MNsure exchange in 2018 are significantly lower than last year due in large part to a state government program. The average monthly premium for a 40-year-old nonsmoker buying the lowest priced "silver" health plan in Minnesota is $365, a decline of 15 percent compared with last year, according to a report Wednesday from researchers at the Urban Institute. (Snowbeck, 3/21)

