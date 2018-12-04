Conservative Group Projects That Adding Medicaid Work Requirements Will Increase Beneficiaries’ Lifetime Earnings

The group argued that expanding Medicaid to low-income adults under the Affordable Care Act has had the unintended consequence of causing healthy, single adults to leave the labor force or reduce their work hours to keep or qualify for Medicaid benefits. Meanwhile, a left-leaning think tank warns that millions of children could lose health insurance because of the "public charge" policy.

Modern Healthcare: Medicaid Work Requirements Could Boost Lifetime Earnings, Study Claims

A conservative study group has projected that establishing a work requirement for Medicaid eligibility could significantly boost lifetime earnings for enrollees. The Columbus, Ohio-based Buckeye Institute reported Monday that implementing a work requirement, as Ohio and other states have proposed, could increase lifetime earnings by nearly $1 million for non-disabled people who leave Medicaid. It could boost earnings by more than $200,000 for women who stay on the program, and by more than $300,000 for men who remain. (Meyer, 12/3)

Dallas Morning News: Millions Of U.S. Citizen Children Risk Losing Health Insurance Under Rule Change Affecting Immigrants, Study Says

A proposed rule change affecting immigrants seeking green cards could put medical insurance coverage at risk for millions of U.S. citizen children with noncitizen parents, a D.C.-based think tank says in a new study. The government has proposed redefining who might be declared a “public charge” -- a federal designation for people it believes are overly dependent on federally funded social services. Under the proposed changes, immigrants who are "likely at any time" to become a public charge could be ineligible to get visas and green cards that give them legal permanent residency. (Solis, 12/4)

And in other Medicaid news —

The Wichita Eagle: Kansas House GOP Picks Leader Who Opposes Medicaid Expansion

A staunch opponent of Medicaid expansion will lead Republicans in the Kansas House next year – a possible obstacle to Gov-elect Laura Kelly’s promise to change the program. House Republicans elected Rep. Dan Hawkins as Majority Leader on Monday. The Wichita lawmaker has worked next to Kelly for years on health and welfare issues, but the two often hold sharply different views. (Shorman, 12/3)

Miami Herald: Feds Let Florida Trim Retroactive Medicaid Eligibility

Floridians will now have less time to apply for Medicaid coverage if they want healthcare costs retroactively covered, after federal officials approved a state request Friday to shorten how far back the state’s program can pick up the bill. The change, which critics have charged will limit access to healthcare for the poor, elderly and those with disabilities, means those who qualify for the safety-net program now have up to 30 days of retroactive eligibility once they qualify for Medicaid, as opposed to the original 90 days. (Koh, 12/3)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Optima Gives $250,000 To Health Care Foundation For Medicaid Outreach

Optima Health is giving a $250,000 boost to Virginia’s efforts to spread the word about expanded eligibility in the state’s Medicaid program for those who need health care. The private health plan is making the donation to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Richmond that works to expand access for Virginians. (Martz, 12/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription