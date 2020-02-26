Stat obtained a copy of the 2016 deal that allowed Google to obtain valuable data stored in health records in order to develop algorithms while also taking precautions to protect data. Health technology news is also on Amazon's joint venture.

Stat: Contract Offers Unprecedented Look At Google Deal To Obtain Patient Data

It was the fall of 2015 when researchers from Google and the University of California, San Francisco, first sat down together to hash out a research collaboration in an area that has since exploded with activity: using artificial intelligence to make predictions in the hospital. Those initial discussions resulted in a contract, signed by both parties a few months later, mapping out an agreement under which UCSF would freely share deidentified patient data with Google — and stipulating what the tech giant would be allowed to do with the information, which covered at least 1.4 million patients. The goal was to see whether Google’s algorithms could predict whether patients had died in the hospital or whether they’d been quickly readmitted after discharge. (Robbins, 2/26)