Contractor Tapped With Healthcare.gov Rescue Says Its Work Is Done

The Wall Street Journal reports that government contractor Optum says it has achieved its goal of making the federal health exchange a stable and reliable platform. Other news outlets examine findings from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans on the health law's Cadillac tax, as well as Families USA on issues of affordability.

The Wall Street Journal: HealthCare.gov Contractor Optum Declares Its Job Done

The contractor tapped to rescue the flailing HealthCare.gov in the fall of 2013 declared its work finished Thursday and said it doesn’t plan to continue overseeing the website that sells subsidized insurance to millions of Americans as part of the federal health law. “Having achieved the goal of making HealthCare.gov a stable and reliable platform for people seeking coverage, Optum will not rebid to continue the role of senior adviser,” said Matt Stearns, a spokesman for the company, the technology unit of insurer UnitedHealth Group. “Our job has been completed.” (Radnofsky, 5/14)

The Hill: Majority Of Businesses Taking Steps To Avoid ObamaCare Tax

Nearly two-thirds of companies facing a new ObamaCare tax say they are changing their coverage to avoid the extra costs, according to a new survey. The so-called Cadillac tax, which applies to healthcare plans above a certain expense threshold, is one of the most pressing changes still to come under ObamaCare, according to a survey of about 600 members of the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. (Ferris, 5/14)

The Washington Post: 1 In 4 Adults Had Insurance But Still Couldn’t Afford Medical Care

More than 1 in 4 adults who bought insurance for themselves or their families last year had to skip needed medical care because they couldn't afford it, according to a study released Thursday by Families USA, a consumer health group. Some signed up for coverage on the new health insurance exchanges under the Affordable Care Act and received financial assistance to help pay their premiums and some of their out-of-pocket costs. Others bought their plans directly from insurance companies. (Sun, 5/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription