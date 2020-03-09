Controversy Swirling Around His Brother’s Health Care Dealings Could Be Pitfall For Joe Biden

Politico looks at allegations regarding James Biden's dealings in the health landscape. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's campaign outlines its lines of attack against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Politico: James Biden’s Healthcare Ventures Face A Growing Legal Morass

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a health care business linked to Joe Biden’s brother in late January, seizing boxes of documents. The raid of an Americore Health hospital represented a deepening of the legal morass surrounding James Biden’s recent venture into healthcare investing at a time when questions about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s relatives, and their alleged connection to the former vice president’s public service, continue to dog his presidential campaign. (Schreckinger, 3/9)

The Hill: Trump Campaign Attacks Biden On Trade, Health Care And Fitness For Office

President Trump’s campaign on Sunday previewed the lines of attack it will take against former Vice President Joe Biden if he’s the Democratic nominee, saying it will cast him as unfit for office while making the case that he’s ideologically aligned with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the self-described democratic socialist... The Trump campaign also said Sunday that it would cast Biden’s efforts to build on ObamaCare through a public option as tantamount to a government takeover of the health insurance industry. (Easley, 3/8)

