New outlets detail a range of dynamics within the health care system that can help and hinder patients ability to access affordable care.

USA Today: Coordinated Care With Doctors And Hospitals Can Improve Health And Save Money Robin Gladden's most traumatic moments weren't due to her being raised by abusive, drug-addicted parents in a violence-plagued community. Instead, she says it was because of mistakes and neglect by the health care system. Gladden, 62, is a thyroid cancer survivor who also has diabetes, bursitis, high blood pressure, acid reflux and sciatica. She’s now a satisfied patient of Kaiser Permanente, a more established form of accountable care organization (ACO) that both treats and insures its patients. (Wilmore and O'Donnell, 12/2)

Modern Healthcare: How To Find $25 Million In 10 Days

Lindsey Bradley, former CEO of what was then Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics in Tyler, Texas, had called a meeting in February 2015 to come up with a cost-cutting game plan. He told a group of the system's leadership that they needed to find a way to plug a giant hole that would be created when Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas made big changes to its PPO plans for 2016. ... Over a 12-month span, the system saved more than $25 million—$7 million in labor management, $6 million in non-labor control, $6 million in contract renegotiation and $6 million through shorter lengths of stay. The system produced a double-digit margin last year, which it used to reinvest in technology and four new catheterization labs. (Kacik, 12/2)