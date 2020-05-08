Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Close To Home For Trump After Military Aide Tests Positive
President Donald Trump announced that the White House staff would be tested daily after he found out that an aide who has had contact with him has COVID-19.
The New York Times:
White House Rattled By A Military Aide’s Positive Coronavirus Test
President Trump said on Thursday that the White House staff would be tested every day for the coronavirus after a military aide who has had contact with him was found to have the virus. Asked by reporters about the aide, whom a senior administration official described as a personal valet to the president, Mr. Trump downplayed the matter. “I’ve had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman,” he said. But he added that he and other officials and staff members at the White House would be tested more frequently. (Crowley and Shear, 5/7)
Reuters:
Trump, Pence Test Negative After White House Valet Contracts Coronavirus
During a meeting with the governor of Texas in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump told reporters he had little contact with the man and would be tested daily going forward. Neither Trump nor Pence wore masks during the meeting. (Holland and Mason, 5/7)
The Associated Press:
Trump Valet Has Coronavirus; President Again Tests Negative
Trump, 73, said the incident was a bit concerning. “It’s a little bit strange but it’s one of those things,” he told reporters as he hosted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the Oval Office. “As I said, you know, I said yesterday, governor, all people are warriors in this country. Right now we’re all warriors.” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement, “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus.” (Miller, 5/7)
The Washington Post:
Trump Valet Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Sparking Fear Of West Wing Spread
The infected staffer is one of Trump’s personal valets, the military staff members who sometimes serve meals and look after personal needs of the president. That would mean the president, Secret Service personnel and senior members of the White House staff could have had close or prolonged contact with the aide before the illness was diagnosed. (Gearan, Dawsey and Leonnig, 5/7)
The Hill:
Military Official Who Serves As Trump Valet Tests Positive For Coronavirus
The valet is the second known individual who works at the White House to test positive for the virus, which health officials have warned is highly transmissible. A staffer in Vice President Pence's office tested positive for the virus in March. (Samuels, 5/7)