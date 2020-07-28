Coronavirus Throws Presidential Debate Plans Into Disarray
Just as debate organizers announce a new site for the first scheduled presidential election debate they must now find a new location for the second.
Politico:
First Presidential Debate Moved To Cleveland Amid Pandemic Concerns
The first presidential debate has been moved to Cleveland amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced. The Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit that has conducted the general election debates for decades, announced on Monday that Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic will co-host the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. (Montellaro, 7/27)
AP:
2nd Presidential Debate Host Withdraws Amid Virus Outbreak
The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall’s three scheduled presidential debates amid the coronavirus pandemic. The university was set to host the inaugural face-off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29. The first debate will now be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday. (Miller, 7/27)
Also —
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
DNC: Face Masks, Daily COVID-19 Tests For 2020 Convention In Milwaukee
Face masks, questionnaires and daily tests for COVID-19 are part of the health protocols for attendees at next month's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. The stringent list will be in place when Democrats meet Aug. 17-20 at the Wisconsin Center in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Convention organizers released a fact-sheet Monday that provides details of public health measures to "curb the risk of disease spread among those attending the convention in Milwaukee, including guests, law enforcement, media, and staff." Everyone, from presumptive nominee Joe Biden on down, will have to wear a face mask. (Glauber, 7/27)