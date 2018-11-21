Cost Of Trump Administration’s Migrant Family Separation Policy Hits $80 Million And Continues To Climb

The total amount spent so far breaks down to about $30,000 per child, which went toward shelter, food, education, medical needs and more. Meanwhile, the number of unaccompanied immigrant kids held in Texas shelters reached a new high in November.

The New York Times: The Price Tag Of Migrant Family Separation: $80 Million And Rising

The federal government has spent $80 million to care for and reunite migrant children who were separated from their parents by immigration authorities, a figure that continues to grow months after the policy ended because more than 140 children are still in custody. The first official price tag on family separations — which ended abruptly in June in the face of widespread public opposition — comes to about $30,000 per child. That data, along with new details on the children who remain mired in the policy’s lingering effects, were handed over last week by the Health and Human Services Department to members of Congress, who shared the report with The New York Times. (Dickerson, 11/20)

The Hill: Trump Administration Has Spent $80M So Far On Family Separations

According to HHS, a total of 2,667 children were separated from their parents and placed into agency custody for an average of 83 days per child. Shelter costs for those children, including food and education, cost a total of nearly $59 million, the agency said. The rest of the cost included medical care, legal fees and program support. (Weixel, 11/20)

The Texas Tribune: The Number Of Migrant Children In Texas Shelters Continues To Rise, Reaching A New High Under Trump

The number of unaccompanied migrant children held in Texas shelters reached a new high in November, months after the administration of President Donald Trump ended its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border. There were 5,620 children living at privately run shelters for unaccompanied youth as of Nov. 15, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which regulates the federally funded shelters. That’s a record high under the Trump administration, up from 5,385 children last month. (Walters, Murphy and Cameron, 11/20)

And, in other news —

St. Louis Public Radio: Study: Fewer Immigrant Families Signing Up For Federal Food Assistance

After 10 years of consistent gains, the number of immigrant families enrolled in SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, fell by 10 percent in 2018. New, preliminary research presented this month at the American Public Health Association conference showed the drop was highest for for families who had been in the U.S for fewer than five years. It’s a reflection of what Harvest Public Media and other outlets reported earlier this year: that some families are choosing not to participate in federal benefit programs out of fear it could impact their immigration status. (Honig, 11/20)

