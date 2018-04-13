Cost To Collect Unpaid Health Premiums In Minnesota Would Cost More Than What Would Be Recovered

While Minnesota Department of Human Services wants to close its books on the matter, some Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature are pushing legislation that could force DHS to collect payments it's owed by July 1.

Minnesota Public Radio News: Minnesota Won't Collect $30M In MinnesotaCare Premiums

The Minnesota Department of Human Services said there is no way it can economically recover more than $30 million in unpaid health premiums the agency billed improperly. The MinnesotaCare billing problems date back to MNsure's early software problems in January of 2014 and were not corrected until the spring of 2016. (Zdechlik, 4/12)

In other health law news —

Kaiser Health News: Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ It’s Nerd Week

The Trump administration this week issued the rules governing next year’s Affordable Care Act insurance marketplaces, and they make some potentially large changes that could result in higher premiums and fewer benefits. Meanwhile, states are going different ways in addressing the health insurance markets in their states in response to the federal activity. And House Speaker Paul Ryan announced his retirement — leaving an intellectual void among House Republicans when it comes to health care. (4/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription