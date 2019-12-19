Court Decision Offers Republicans Some Political Breathing Room Heading Into Contentious 2020

It's a widely believed that attacking the health law -- and its popular provisions that protect preexisting conditions -- proved to be a political vulnerability for Republicans during the 2018 elections. Because the case has been kicked back down to the lower courts, that means a final decision on the law's fate might not come until after the 2020 election cycle.

The New York Times: Obamacare Ruling May Spare Republicans Some Political Pain

Starting in 2017, the Republicans’ failed effort to repeal and replace large portions of the health law was deeply unpopular and became a central campaign theme of the 2018 election, in which Democrats won a House majority. Democrats cast themselves as the protectors of Obamacare’s most popular provisions, especially its protections for Americans with pre-existing health conditions. While most Democrats would have favored a court ruling that upheld Obamacare, a reprise of those politics could have given them a lift in an election year. Voters tend to trust Democrats more than Republicans on health care, but much of the debate during the primary season has focused on ambitious new expansions of government coverage. Those proposals do not enjoy the widespread support attached to the preservation of Obamacare’s core consumer protections. (Sanger-Katz, 12/19)

The Hill: Court Ruling Reignites ObamaCare Fight For 2020

ObamaCare was thrust back into the 2020 spotlight on Wednesday after a federal appeals court ruling added new uncertainty over the law's future. In a 2-1 ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals found the individual mandate unconstitutional, but avoided ruling on the entire law, instead sending the case back down to the district court level. (Hellmann, 12/19)

