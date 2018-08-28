Court Records Detail Jacksonville Shooter’s History Of Mental Illness As An Adolescent

Divorce records show David Katz played video games obsessively, often refusing to go to school or to bathe. His mother reported when she took his game controllers away, she'd find him walking in circles in early morning hours. In other news, lawmakers in California approve new gun restrictions and bans, including to those involuntarily placed in psychiatric hospitals.

The Associated Press: Shooting Suspect Was Twice Hospitalized For Mental Illness

The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida video game tournament had previously been hospitalized for mental illness, according to court records in his home state of Maryland reviewed by The Associated Press. Divorce filings from the parents of 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore say that as an adolescent he was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities and was prescribed antipsychotic and antidepressant medications. (8/28)

Los Angeles Times: California Lawmakers Approve New Restrictions On Who Can Possess Firearms

California lawmakers on Monday approved a trio of bills that would reduce the number of people with access to firearms, including lifetime bans on owning guns for people convicted of domestic violence and individuals placed on involuntary psychiatric holds twice in a year by the courts. The three bills now head to the desk of Gov. Jerry Brown for consideration. (McGreevy, 8/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription