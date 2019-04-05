Court Upholds Kentucky Law Requiring Doctors To Show Fetal Ultrasounds Before Abortions

Federal appeals court Judge John Bush said the Kentucky law “provides truthful, non-misleading, and relevant information aimed at informing a patient about her decision to abort unborn life” and does not violate the First Amendment rights of physicians. News on abortion comes from Kansas, Ohio and Massachusetts, as well.

The Hill: Appeals Court Upholds Kentucky Ultrasound Abortion Law

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a Kentucky law requiring doctors to show and describe a fetal ultrasound to patients before performing an abortion. In a 2-1 decision, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the law does not infringe on the First Amendment rights of physicians. (Weixel, 4/4)

KCUR: Kansas Lawmakers Suggest Abortion Pill May Be Reversible. Scientists Dispute That.

Kansas lawmakers want physicians to face criminal penalties if they don’t repeatedly tell women seeking drug-induced abortions that they may be able to interrupt the process partway through. That comes despite a lack of rigorous research that what’s being called “abortion reversal” works and amid concerns from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that the research supporting the treatment is unethical. (Llopis-Jepsen, 4/4)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio House Bill Would Ban Insurance Coverage Of Most Abortions: What You Need To Know

Republican state Rep. John Becker has introduced legislation that would ban insurance companies from covering most types of abortions. Here are three takeaways:- House Bill 182 would prohibit health insurers and public employee benefit plans from covering abortions except to replant a fertilized ovum or to save a pregnant woman’s life. (Pelzer, 4/4)

The Washington Post: Massachusetts To Offset Loss Of Federal Health Clinic Funds

Massachusetts has become the first state to approve money to offset the potential loss of federal funding to women’s reproductive health organizations since the Trump administration adopted a new rule meant to ban federally funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals. Massachusetts follows Maryland, which in 2017 passed a similar law meant to protect funding for Planned Parenthood. (Leblanc, 4/4)

