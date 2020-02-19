COVID-19 Is More Contagious Than Its Coronavirus Brethren, But It’s Not As Fatal On A Case-By-Case Basis

The mortality rate for COVID-19 is about 2.3%, while for SARS and MERS it was 9.6% and 35%, respectively. Meanwhile, public health experts wonder if COVID-19 will flame out just like SARS did years ago.

The Associated Press: Is The New Virus More 'Deadly' Than Flu? Not Exactly

What's more deadly — the flu, SARS or the new coronavirus discovered in China? There are different ways to look at it and even knowledgeable folks sometimes say "deadly" when they may mean "lethal." Lethality means the capacity to cause death, or how often a disease proves fatal. (2/18)

CNN: Chinese CDC Study Finds Covid-19 Virus To Be More Contagious Than SARS Or MERS

A comprehensive study of more than 72,000 confirmed and suspected cases of the novel coronavirus by Chinese scientists has revealed new information about the deadly infection which has brought much of the country to a halt. Carried out by a group of experts at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and published in the Chinese Journal of Epidemiology on Monday, the study is the largest and most comprehensive examination of coronavirus cases so far. It found that the novel coronavirus is more contagious than the related viruses which cause SARS and MERS. While the resulting disease, Covid-19, is not as fatal on a case-by-case basis, its greater spread has already led to more deaths than its related coronaviruses. (Griffiths and Gan, 2/19)

Los Angeles Times: SARS Killed Hundreds And Then Disappeared. Could This Coronavirus Die Out?

The mysterious virus first emerged in the winter in eastern China, a never-before-seen pathogen that would rattle the world’s sense of safety and ignite a global panic. In the months that followed, hundreds of people began seeking medical treatment because they were coughing, struggling to breathe and, in some cases, approaching death. Scientists racing to quell the outbreak determined the source was a novel strain of coronavirus. The World Health Organization called for immediate action to prevent the global health threat from sweeping across multiple continents and killing thousands. (Karlamangla, 2/18)

Los Angeles Times: New Report Highlights Limits Of Coronavirus Screening Tests

Two German citizens who appeared healthy when they were evacuated from Wuhan, China, in early February were in fact infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and might have been capable of spreading it to others, according to a medical report released Tuesday. The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, underscore the limitations of health screenings that have been implemented around the world in hopes of containing the novel virus. (Kaplan, 2/18)

Bloomberg: When Will The Coronavirus Outbreak End? Experts Give Predictions

It’s already spread wider than SARS in 2003. It may not sweep the globe as swine flu did in 2009, but is more dangerous. It doesn’t kill at anywhere near the terrifying pace of Ebola in 2014, but it can be passed through the air. Even as the number of new coronavirus cases in China appears to ebb, experts say they’re preparing for a future with a disease that past pandemics have only hinted at. (Langreth and Cortez, 2/18)

CBS News: Wall Street's Growing Fear: Coronavirus "To Get Worse Before It Gets Better"

Concerns are growing on Wall Street that the coronavirus could cause serious economic damage beyond China, with analysts warning that the deadly outbreak is unlikely to recede anytime soon. "Consensus is that this coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) is going to get worse before it gets better," Raymond James analysts said Tuesday in note to investors. "It seems as though the market is under-appreciating the potential dangers and what the key government leaders on the virus are saying." (Gibson, 2/18)

The Hill: US Partnering With Drugmakers On Coronavirus Vaccine

The Trump administration is working with two pharmaceutical companies to develop a treatment for the coronavirus. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday said it would provide funding to French drugmaker Sanofi to produce a coronavirus vaccine candidate. (Weixel, 2/18)

CNN: A Deadly Virus Is Spreading From State To State And Has Infected 26 Million Americans So Far. It's The Flu

The novel coronavirus that's sickening thousands globally -- and at least 15 people in the US -- is inspiring countries to close their borders and Americans to buy up surgical masks quicker than major retailers can restock them. There's another virus that has infected at least 26 million Americans across the country and killed at least 14,000 people this season alone. It's not a new pandemic -- it's influenza. (Andrew, 2/18)

