COVID Antibodies Could Fade In As Little As 2 Months Adding Layer Of Complexity To Vaccine Search
Public health experts also say that the findings suggest people shouldn't assume they can't be reinfected by the virus once they had it. Scientists warn that a vaccine will need to offer longer protection than the body's natural immune response.
ABC News:
COVID-19 Antibodies May Fade In As Little As 2 Months, Study Says
As the world grapples with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests that antibodies -- the proteins produced by the immune system that can grant protection against reinfection -- may fade in as little as two months after infection in certain people who have recovered from the virus. The study was conducted in China and published in Nature Medicine. (Nunez, 6/24)
Reuters:
Exclusive: Vaccine Alliance Finds Manufacturing Capacity For 4 Billion Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccines
An influential foundation focused on preparation and response to epidemics that is backing nine potential coronavirus vaccines has identified manufacturers with capacity to produce four billion doses a year, the group’s top manufacturing expert told Reuters. (Steenhuysen, 6/25)
AP:
Flu Vaccine Was Disappointing Vs. Some Strains Last Season
The flu vaccine did a disappointing job last winter in the U.S., and officials worry that might be a bad sign for the fall. Flu vaccines had been about 60% effective against the type of flu that caused the most lab-confirmed illnesses last winter, but last season’s vaccine was only about half that good, according to study results reported Wednesday. (Stobbe, 6/24)
The New York Times:
Breakthrough Drug For Covid-19 May Be Risky For Mild Cases
Scientists in Britain announced a major breakthrough in the battle against the coronavirus last week, reporting they had found the first drug to reduce deaths among critically ill Covid-19 patients. The results were first made public in a sparsely detailed news release. Now the full study, neither peer reviewed nor published yet, has been posted online, and it holds a surprise. (Rabin, 6/24)