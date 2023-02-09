Covid Antiviral Cuts Hospitalizations In Half — But FDA Won’t Let You Have It
A shot of interferon lambda prevented 51% of hospitalizations among vaccinated people, according to a study Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. The findings support FDA clearance, said Jeffrey Glenn, a senior author on the interferon study who said it could have saved millions of lives if it had been available earlier, Bloomberg reported. The FDA wouldn't comment.
USA Today:
An Experimental COVID Treatment Could Be A Promising Alternative To Paxlovid, Study Finds
Bloomberg:
Covid-19 Therapy Study Revives Debate Over Lack Of US Clearance
The New York Times:
Why The Odds Are Stacked Against A Promising New Covid Drug
Over the past year, America’s arsenal of Covid treatments has shrunk as new variants of the coronavirus have eroded the potency of drug after drug. Many patients are now left with a single option, Paxlovid. While highly effective, it poses problems for many people who need it because of dangerous interactions with other medications. But a new class of variant-proof treatments could help restock the country’s armory. Scientists on Wednesday reported in The New England Journal of Medicine that a single injection of a so-called interferon drug slashed by half a Covid patient’s odds of being hospitalized. (Mueller, 2/8)
And the House of Representatives votes to end the vaccine mandate —
Reuters:
U.S. House Votes To End Foreign Air Traveler COVID Vaccine Requirement
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to end a requirement that most foreign air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the few remaining pandemic travel restrictions still in place. The vote was 227 to 201 with seven Democrats joining Republicans. No Republicans voted against the bill. (Shepardson, 2/8)