Covid BQ.1 Variant Rising: Now Constitutes 10% Of US Cases
Subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 derived from omicron covid variant BA.5, and news outlets cover the rise of them across the country and worries that they may create a surge in cases this winter. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke on the "highs and lows" of the Trump administration's covid response.
CBS News:
New COVID Variant BQ.1 Now Makes Up 1 In 10 Cases Nationwide, CDC Estimates
The CDC had previously bundled BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 with their shared parent BA.5 in the agency's weekly "Nowcast" estimates. BQ.1 was first named by scientists in early September, based on sequences spotted across the U.S. and several other countries. (Tin, 10/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
These Two New COVID Variants Could Drive The Next Surge. Here's Why They're Causing Surprise And Concern
Concern is rapidly growing over emerging omicron coronavirus variant BQ.1 and its sibling BQ.1.1, which experts say appear to be strong candidates for a winter surge in the U.S. and could knock the BA.5 variant out of its dominant spot. (Hwang, 10/16)
CNBC:
Omicron Covid Boosters Appear To Work, Regardless Of Side Effects
If you already got your omicron-specific Covid booster, you might have experienced some side effects. Maybe even ones that were more intense than your previous shot. But there’s no need to worry: Experts and new data say the new shots appear to work — regardless of whether you experience moderate, mild or no side effects at all. (Constantino, 10/15)
In related news about covid research —
Politico:
Fauci Recalls Highs And Lows Of Trump Covid Response
Anthony Fauci praised Operation Warp Speed, former President Donald Trump’s campaign to quickly create a Covid-19 vaccine, as “a very positive thing” in an interview Sunday. But what, host Jonathan Karl asked, about the idea that many Trump supporters continue to constitute a majority of the anti-vaccine movement anyway? (Olander, 10/16)
The Guardian:
Can Long Covid Research Unlock Other Great Medical Mysteries Of Our Time?
Chronic fatigue syndrome and long Covid are both part of a much larger group of illnesses that arise after a viral, or sometimes bacterial, infection. Mononucleosis, HIV, Lyme, Ebola, Sars and many other infections can also have similarly prolonged effects. But experts say attention, funding and research into these post-infectious illnesses has historically been limited, and patients have often had their symptoms minimized or dismissed. Long Covid has changed that. (Root, 10/17)
The Baltimore Sun:
NIH Expands Faster Path Used To Develop COVID-19 Screening To Tests, Therapies For Alzheimer’s And Other Neurological Disorders
As the coronavirus pandemic was upending daily life across the globe in early 2020, government officials challenged scientists to swiftly develop accurate and easy-to-use tests for COVID-19. It was a break in the traditional slog from idea to marketable medical tool. The effort, which included funding and support, proved so successful that it’s now a format for a new initiative funded by the National Institutes of Health. (Cohn, 10/17)