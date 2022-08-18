Covid Can Have Neurological Impact Lasting Years: Study
Media outlets report on investigations into the impact of a covid infection on patients' brains. Higher risks of psychotic disorders, dementia and other conditions can persist for at least two years, researchers found. Delta-variant covid has also been found to lead to more psychological effects than alpha.
Politico:
COVID Can Impair Brain Function, Large Study Suggests
Patients recovering from coronavirus infection suffer from increased rates of neurological and psychological problems, according to a wide-ranging observational study published Thursday. Researchers from Oxford University combed through more than a million patient files and discovered that, two years after infection, patients who had recovered from COVID-19 were at a higher risk of psychosis, dementia and "brain fog" when compared with patients who recovered from other respiratory diseases. (Martuscelli, 8/18)
Bloomberg:
Covid’s Harmful Effects On The Brain Reverberate Years Later
Covid-19 survivors remain at higher risk of psychotic disorders, dementia and similar conditions for at least two years, according to a large study that highlights the mounting burden of chronic illness left in the pandemic’s wake. (Gale, 8/17)
Stat:
Risk Of 'Brain Fog' Stays Elevated Two Years After Covid, Study Finds
On variants, the risk of neuropsychiatric diagnoses rose, from 10% higher for anxiety to 38% for brain fog — after the Delta variant emerged than after the alpha version. Similar risks continued with Omicron, even though that variant has milder effects during the acute phase of infection. (Cooney, 8/17)
There's hope for those suffering from brain fog —
WSFA:
UAB Study Gives Hope To Those Living With COVID Brain Fog
If you’ve had COVID-19 and still aren’t feeling as mentally sharp or on task as before, there’s good news. UAB researcher Dr. Gitendra Uswatte, Ph.D. and his colleagues report promising results in an ongoing trial to help those who are living with long COVID brain fog. “After treatment, the patients report a substantial decrease in the brain fog and that they are able to perform everyday activities, more effectively,” Uswatte explained. (Horton, 8/16)
Also —
Science:
Blood Abnormalities Found In People With Long Covid
An ambitious study of people with Long Covid, the mysterious, disabling symptoms that can trail a SARS-CoV-2 infection, has turned up a host of abnormalities in their blood. The clues add to a body of evidence hinting at drivers of the condition and potential treatments worth testing. They also suggest that, as many scientists and patients have suspected, Long Covid shares certain features with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), another condition thought to follow an infection. (Couzin-Frankel, 8/16)