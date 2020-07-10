COVID Cases Keep Accelerating In U.S., Passing Another Single-Day Record
New outlets tallying the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases report that Thursday posted yet another daily high mark.
The New York Times:
U.S. Hits Another Record For New Coronavirus Cases
Officials across the United States reported more than 59,880 cases on Thursday, setting a single-day record for the sixth time in 10 days, according to a New York Times database. The surge has been driven largely by states in the South and the West that were among the first to ease restrictions established during the virus’s initial wave in the spring. At least six states set single-day case records on Thursday: Alabama, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Oregon and Texas. (7/9)
Reuters:
U.S. Sets One-Day Record With More Than 60,500 COVID Cases; Americans Divided
More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicized. (Shumaker and Younis, 7/9)