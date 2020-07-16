COVID Cases Soar To New Highs As State Leaders Scramble To Respond
Over 36,000 positive tests for the coronavirus were confirmed Wednesday in just four states alone: Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.
The New York Times:
As U.S. Coronavirus Cases Hit 3.5 Million, Officials Scramble To Add Restrictions
The United States on Wednesday reported more than 67,300 new infections across the country, according to a New York Times database. It was the nation’s second-highest single-day total and roughly 1,000 cases shy of the record set last week. The U.S. outbreak, which has increased in 41 states over the past two weeks, hit 3.5 million total infections on Wednesday, the Times’s database shows. (7/15)
AP:
Confirmed US Virus Cases Rise Amid New Global Restrictions
California, Arizona, Texas and Florida together reported about 36,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the pandemic took hold in the United States and around the world in an unsettling sign reminiscent of the dark days of April. The soaring counts of confirmed infections and a mounting death toll led the mayor of Los Angeles to declare that the nation’s second-largest city is on the verge of resorting to a shutdown of all but essential businesses. More school districts made plans to start the fall semester without on-site instruction, and the 2021 Rose Parade in California was canceled. (Tucker, Kantouris and Jackson, 7/16)