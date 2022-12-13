Covid Linked To Serious Heart Condition POTS: Research
New research finds evidence of a connection between cases of POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, and a covid infection -- and to a lesser extent, covid vaccinations.
NBC News:
POTS, A Debilitating Heart Condition, Is Linked To Covid And, To A Lesser Degree, Vaccines
Research published Monday has confirmed a link between a Covid infection and a debilitating heart condition called POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, that has been diagnosed in some patients with long Covid. (Lovelace Jr., 12/12)
More on the spread of covid —
San Francisco Chronicle:
COVID Cases Among Kids Are Up Nearly 50% In 8 Weeks
COVID-19 infections among American children are up sharply, with 41,000 child cases reported last week, an increase of nearly 50% over the previous 8 weeks, after reported cases had plateaued at a weekly average of 27,000 cases. (Vaziri and Beamish, 12/12)
Dallas Morning News:
COVID-19 Variant XBB Is Picking Up Speed In North Texas, But Experts Say Not To Panic
Yet another omicron subvariant is gaining ground in North Texas as coronavirus cases slowly climb alongside other respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV. XBB is a relatively recent addition to the alphabet soup of highly contagious but seemingly less-severe omicron offshoots. (Wolf, 12/12)
The Boston Globe:
‘We Don’t See The End’: In Daily Juggling Act, Overstretched Hospitals Try To Maintain Services
Filled with people suffering from respiratory infections and chronic illnesses, Massachusetts hospitals are as strained now as they’ve been at any time during the pandemic. As a group they reported having fewer available beds in November than a year ago when the state ordered them to stop performing elective surgeries. (Freyer, 12/12)
In other pandemic news —
Reuters:
No Insurance Coverage For Business COVID Losses, Says Ohio Top Court
Ohio's highest court on Monday became the latest state supreme court to conclude that businesses' insurance policies do not cover losses they suffered after being force to curtail operations during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Ohio Supreme Court on a 5-1 vote ruled that Cincinnati Insurance Co was not obligated to cover the losses sustained by an operator of an audiology practice because the coronavirus did not cause any direct physical loss or damage to its property. (Raymond, 12/12)
AP:
Florida COVID Data Critic Reaches Agreement On Felony Charge
A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who helped design the state’s coronavirus website, signed an agreement with prosecutors admitting guilt to a charge of illegally accessing the state’s computer system and requiring her to pay $20,000 to cover the investigation’s costs, perform 150 hours of community service and see a mental health counselor monthly. If she completes those requirements, the charge will be dropped within two years. The agreement was filed late last week at Tallahassee’s circuit court. (Spencerr, 12/12)