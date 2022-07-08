Covid Shot Tally For Under-5s Slowly Rises: 300,000 With At Least 1 Dose
Media outlets report that the pace of covid vaccinations for the youngest age group is slow, but now around 300,000 under 5 years old have had at least one shot. This is, however, only around 1.5% of the roughly 19.5 million youngsters in this cohort.
ABC News:
About 300,000 Kids Under 5 Have Gotten At Least 1 Dose Of COVID Vaccine So Far
By the end of Thursday, roughly 300,000 children under the age of 5 years old will have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a senior Biden administration official told ABC News. The 300,000 shots in arms so far for kids under 5 is about 1.5% of the roughly 19.5 million U.S. children 4 years old and younger. (Pezenik, 7/7)
AP:
Slow Pace For Youngest Kids Getting COVID Vaccine Doses
U.S. officials had long predicted that the pace of vaccinating the youngest kids would be slower than for older groups. They expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. ... More than 5 million pediatric doses have been shipped to more than 15,000 locations, the White House said, ready for parents and kids to come in. (Miller and Johnson, 7/7)
More on the vaccine rollout —
Appleton Post-Crescent:
COVID Vaccines For Kids Under 5 Change Things For Child Care Providers
In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended children as young as 6 months be vaccinated against COVID-19, and shortly after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services followed suit. However, there has been little updated guidance specific to the newly approved vaccines as they relate to child care and early education settings. (Lammert, 7/7)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Vaccines May Have Saved 235,000 Lives
A modeling study led by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researchers estimates that COVID-19 vaccination averted 27 million infections, 1.6 million hospitalizations, and 235,000 deaths among US adults from December 2020 to September 2021. The study [was] published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 7/7)
In other news about the pandemic —
CNBC:
White House Covid Czar Dr. Ashish Jha: Why We're Still In A Pandemic
Dr. Ashish Jha has a theory about why, after two years and counting, the Covid-19 pandemic still isn’t over. “We got the biological science right, but we didn’t get the social science right,” Jha said. (Onque, 7/7)
The New York Times:
The Pandemic Has Eroded Americans’ Trust In Experts And Elected Leaders Alike, A Survey Finds
As the coronavirus pandemic entered its third year, the American public had lost much of its trust both in public health experts and in government leaders, and was less worried than before about Covid-19, according to a survey conducted in early May and released Thursday by the Pew Research Center. (Chung and Olson, 7/8)