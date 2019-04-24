Cramped Dorm Rooms, Crowded College Classrooms Are Fertile Breeding Ground For Measles, Officials Warn

As the measles outbreak continues to spread into one of the worst seen in this century, public health officials are turning their attention to colleges next. Meanwhile, Washington state lawmakers pass legislation to tighten vaccination exemptions.

Los Angeles Times: Measles’ Next Target In Los Angeles: Unvaccinated College Students

Los Angeles health officials warned this week that students and staff at UCLA and Cal State L.A. may be at risk of catching measles, an announcement that has raised questions about universities’ susceptibility to disease outbreaks. Not only can cramped dorm rooms and crowded classrooms be breeding grounds for contagion, but young adults in California are less likely to be vaccinated than other age groups, experts say. One of the people infected in L.A.’s measles outbreak is a UCLA student, university officials confirmed Tuesday. (Karlamangla, 4/23)

The New York Times: Measles Outbreak Declared In Los Angeles County

Public health officials in Los Angeles have declared a measles outbreak in the county, making it the latest metropolitan area to be hit by the illness and part of a national surge in cases rapidly approaching record numbers. Five cases of measles are being investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Though vaccination rates are typically high in California, a single case can easily spread — not only to those who are not vaccinated, but also to infants who cannot yet receive immunization and to elderly patients with suppressed immune systems. (Del Real, 4/23)

Sacramento Bee: 2 Measles Cases Confirmed In Sacramento County

Two Sacramento County children from the same family were diagnosed with measles Tuesday – the first confirmed cases in the county in seven years, according to the Sacramento County Public Health Department. The children were not vaccinated and are at home recovering, according to county spokeswoman Brenda Bongiorno. (Yoon-Hendricks, 4/23)

The Associated Press: Washington State Bill Limits Measles Vaccine Exemptions

Washington state lawmakers voted Tuesday to remove parents' ability to claim a personal or philosophical exemption from vaccinating their children for measles, although medical and religious exemptions will remain. The vote comes as the number of measles cases nationwide this year has passed 600. (4/23)

