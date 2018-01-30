Criminals Selling Opioids Anonymously Online Are In For ‘Rude Awakening,’ Attorney General Vows

A new team comprised of dozens of agents is part of a new Justice Department effort to target cybercriminals involved with illicit online drug markets. Meanwhile, just how many painkillers do you need after a surgery?

The Washington Post: Sessions Assigns Dozens More Federal Agents To Combat Illicit Opioid Sales Online

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that dozens of federal agents and analysts will form a team to disrupt illicit opioid sales online, an emerging front in the government’s campaign to thwart a deadly epidemic. “Criminals think that they are safe online because they’re anonymous, but they are in for a rude awakening,” Sessions said to law enforcement officials gathered in Pittsburgh’s federal courthouse. “We have already infiltrated their networks, and we are determined to bring them to justice.” (Horwitz, 1/29)

The Wall Street Journal: How Many Opioid Pills Do You Need After Surgery?

When Mark Greenberg had arthroscopic knee surgery in 2017 he was surprised he got a prescription for 50 pills of the pain reliever Percocet from a fellow doctor. Percocet contains oxycodone, an opioid commonly used to treat pain but has a high risk of addiction. “I never filled the prescription,” says Dr. Greenberg says, a pain management physician in Ashland, Ore. “I certainly didn’t need any pain medications for a relatively painless surgical procedure.” (Reddy, 1/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Bronx Drug Court Aims To Help Opioid-Addicted Defendants

A defendant in Judge George Grasso’s Bronx courtroom didn’t show up for a court date Monday because he was receiving inpatient opioid treatment, his lawyer said. The defendant, the judge noted, did the right thing by switching from outpatient treatment, where his social worker said he had struggled. “I want you to tell him that Judge Grasso is very much appreciative and supportive and respectful of his decision-making process,” the judge told the social worker in court. (Ramey, 1/29)

The Associated Press: Georgia Doctor Pleads Guilty To Irish Traveler Drug Scheme

A Georgia doctor has pleaded guilty to illegally providing prescriptions for opioids that were sold throughout a so-called Irish Travelers community in South Carolina. The State reports 76-year-old Fred Gilliard pleaded guilty to illegally distributing oxycodone Monday. Prosecutor Jay Richardson says the general practice doctor who specialized in addiction therapy provided the Irish Travelers with prescriptions for drugs that were sold throughout the Murphy Village community. Richardson says Gilliard also asked female patients for sex. (1/30)

Arizona Republic: Arizona's Mohave County Had More Opioid Prescriptions Than People

In 2016, Mohave County had more opioid prescriptions than people. The vast rural county in northwest Arizona dispensed 127.5 opioid prescriptions per 100 residents that year, making it Arizona's most prolific county by that measure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Alltucker, 1/29)

