There's been a bitter and fierce battle between the Broad Institute and the University of California over patents for the technology. In the U.S., courts have come down firmly on the side of the Broad Institute, but internationally it's a different story.

Stat: For CRISPR Patents, The Ugliest Phase May Be Still To Come

Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that foundational CRISPR-Cas9 patents awarded to the Broad Institute described a significantly different invention than does a patent application (in limbo since 2012) from the University of California. As a result, the Broad’s patents do not “interfere” with the one UC applied for. That allowed the Broad to keep its valuable intellectual property and left UC’s CRISPR hanging by a thread. The chances that UC can persuade the full appeals court to re-hear its case for interference, let alone get the Supreme Court to, are next to nil. If not that, what comes next? (Begley, 9/17)