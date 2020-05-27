Critical Colorectal Cancer Screenings Drop By One-Third During Shelter-In-Place Orders
Screenings have shown to be key in curbing the disease, the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Also, nearly half of people polled said they're delaying medical appoints and suffering from mental health problems.
Reuters:
Exclusive: Research Finds Concerning Drop In U.S. Colorectal Cancer Screenings And Surgeries
New diagnoses of one of the deadliest cancers fell by one-third in March and April as U.S. physicians and patients halted appointments and screenings during the COVID-19 outbreak. Research by the health data firm Komodo Health and exclusively shared with Reuters found new colorectal cancer diagnoses declined more than 32%, while the number of performed colonoscopies and biopsies fell by nearly 90% from mid-March to mid-April, compared with the same period last year. Colorectal cancer surgeries were down by 53%. (Respaut and Nelson, 5/27)
CNN:
Nearly Half Of Americans Stressing And Skipping Medical Appointments, Survey Finds
Almost half (46%) of adults in a household experiencing income or job loss due to the coronavirus outbreak — and one-third of all Americans have — said their mental health has suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll released Wednesday... Nearly half (48%) of those polled said someone in their family has skipped or delayed getting medical care during the coronavirus pandemic. (LaMotte, 5/27)
Kaiser Health News:
Nearly Half Of Americans Delayed Medical Care Due To Pandemic
As the coronavirus threat ramped up in March, hospitals, health systems and private practices dramatically reduced inpatient, nonemergency services to prepare for an influx of COVID-19 patients. A poll released Wednesday reveals that the emptiness of medical care centers may also reflect the choices patients made to delay care. The Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 48% of Americans said they or a family member has skipped or delayed medical care because of the pandemic, and 11% of them said the person’s condition worsened as a result of the delayed care. (Lawrence, 5/27)