‘Critical Point In Fight’: Texas Rethinks Plans, Cancels Elective Surgeries

Hospital administrations in Houston and Dallas are now saying they think they have enough beds to accommodate the additional hospitalizations due to the upsurge. In some instances, the number of COVID patients has doubled since Memorial Day. “All the hospitals have a plan to expand as necessary,” said Peter Urbanowicz, a former U.S. Health and Human Services Department chief of staff who is helping Dallas County coordinate the region’s hospitals. “They’re going to use every nook and cranny of the hospital.”

HoustonChronicle: Texas Medical Center Leaders Change Tone, Say COVID Surge Manageable

Leaders of Texas Medical Center hospitals said they’re ready to handle a COVID-19 surge as Gov. Greg Abbott banned elective procedures in four counties, including Harris. The hospitals’ message, delivered at a virtual news conference, was a change in tone from a letter the executives published 18 hours earlier, warning an alarming increase in hospitalizations could soon overwhelm the system. (Despart and Wallance, 6/25)

Dallas Morning News: Parkland, UTSW, Other D-FW Hospitals Have Enough Beds For The Surge. How About Front-Line Workers?

Parkland Memorial Hospital opened a third ward for COVID-19 patients on Thursday, adding 48 beds to help absorb a continuing rise in coronavirus cases.UT Southwestern Medical Center said it was also expanding space dedicated to COVID-19. (Schnurman and Jimenez, 6/25)

Dallas Morning News: Dallas Will Not Open A Pop-Up Hospital At Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center As COVID-19 Cases Spike

Dallas-area hospitals on Thursday told city officials that they have the capacity to handle the rapidly increasingly number of people suffering from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. As a result, the makeshift hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will go unused, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on Twitter. (Garcia, 6/25)

ABC News: A Family Party, Reopened Bars: Where Coronavirus Clusters Have Broken Out Around The US

As hospitals in some areas struggle and ICU beds run short, recent events like bar crawls and family gatherings may have contributed to the increase in coronavirus cases across the country, experts say... "Every activity that involves contact with others has some degree of risk right now," according to a press release issued by the CDC on Thursday. (Carrega, 6/25)

The Hill: Eighteen Relatives Test Positive For Coronavirus After Surprise Birthday Party

Eighteen members of a Texas family have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. The infections began after one relative, who was unknowingly sick with coronavirus, came into contact with seven family members at a birthday party in Carrollton, Texas, on May 30, according to area outlet WFAA. Those seven relatives spread the virus to 10 others through interactions. (Pitofsky, 6/25)

Houston Chronicle: New COVID-19 Emergency Rules Issued For Texas Child Care Centers

New emergency rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in licensed child care centers were enacted Thursday by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission . The change comes nearly two weeks after the commission moved to terminate previous emergency restrictions on child care. Since June 12, providers have not been required to screen for illness. (Dellinger, 6/25)

Dallas Morning News: The Lunch Bunch: Four Service-Minded Teens Coordinate Meals For VA Health Care Workers

Four Dallas teenagers noticed something about the outpouring of support for health care workers treating COVID-19 patients: No one had reached out to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in east Oak Cliff. In short order, they created Serve Our Heroes, a nonprofit that on April 10 began delivering 75 warm meals daily to nurses and support staff working in the facility’s COVID-19 ward. (Haber, /26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription