Critics Say Administration Not Helping Unemployed Find New Health Coverage
As job loss jeopardizes health coverage for millions of people, advocates say the administration should do more to publicize the availability of Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program or health plans being sold on marketplaces. Meanwhile, the administration filed a brief with the Supreme Court asking that Arkansas' Medicaid work requirements be reinstated.
Los Angeles Times:
As Millions Lose Health Insurance, Trump Offers Little Help
As millions of people lose jobs in the coronavirus outbreak, jeopardizing their health benefits, the Trump administration and many states are doing little if anything to connect Americans with other insurance coverage. The U.S. Health and Human Services Department hasn’t launched any special effort to publicize the availability of Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program or health plans being sold on marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act. (Levey, 7/14)
The Hill:
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Arkansas Medicaid Work Requirements
The Trump administration on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to reinstate Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas. The Department of Justice in a filing said a federal appeals court was wrong to block the Department of Health and Human Services from approving work requirements in Arkansas, and the decision "reflects a fundamental misreading of the statutory text and context." (Weixel, 7/14)
In other news --
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Should Help States Curb Child Abuse, Federal Watchdog Says
Instances of child abuse or neglect were not reported to child protective services in 13% of cases, according to an analysis of Medicaid data released Tuesday by HHS' Office of Inspector General. The agency watchdog said Medicaid data could be used to spot child abuse or neglect among Medicaid beneficiaries, even if those events weren't reported to child protective service agencies or law enforcement. OIG's report recommended that CMS issue guidance to states about using Medicaid data to "help identify incidents of potential child abuse or neglect" and ensure compliance with state reporting requirements. (Brady, 7/14)