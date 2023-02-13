Critics Say Nebraska Medical Moral Objection Bill Targets LGBTQ+ Care
AP reports that Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill allowing medical providers to cite religious, ethical, or moral beliefs to deny some medical care. Critics say it's overbroad and targets abortion rights and the LGBTQ+ community. In Florida, lawmakers tightened a ban on gender care.
AP:
Nebraska Considers Medical Conscientious Objection Bill
Nebraska lawmakers are following the path of other conservative states in considering a bill that would allow medical providers, facilities and insurers to cite their religious, ethical or moral beliefs in denying some medical treatments. Critics say it’s simply another way to target abortion rights and the LGBTQ community. The bill, introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, of Glenvil, casts a wide net. The term “medical providers” covers everyone from doctors, nurses and pharmacists to mental health counselors and nursing home staffers — all of whom could refuse to perform nonemergency procedures, from abortions and gender-affirming hormone treatments to prescribing birth control — if the provider has a moral objection to it. (Beck, 2/10)
In related news about transgender health care —
AP:
Florida Doctors' Board Tightens Ban On Gender-Affirming Care
A prohibition against puberty blocking hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for minors in Florida was tightened further after a board overseeing doctors eliminated an exception for clinical trials Friday at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. Some members of the public attending the meeting in Tallahassee shouted expletives, and law enforcement officers positioned themselves in the front of the room after the vote by the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine. (Schneider, 2/10)
AP:
Transgender Advocates Sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
A transgender advocacy group in South Dakota sued Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the head of the state’s Department of Health on Friday over the state’s decision to terminate a contract with the group last December. The Transformation Project filed a lawsuit Friday that alleges that the decision to terminate the contract — which resulted in the group losing a nearly $136,000 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was discrimination. (Biraben, 2/10)
Pew Stateline:
Republicans Filing Bills To Disrupt Transgender Youth Health Care
Republican lawmakers in more than half the states are continuing a party-line push to restrict doctors and other medical providers from offering some gender-affirming health care to minors, even with parents’ consent. (Barrett, 2/11)
The Texas Tribune:
Greg Abbott Says He Backs Legislation Banning Transgender College Athletes
Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he would back legislation banning transgender student athletes from competing on a collegiate level on teams that match their gender. “This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports,” Abbott said at the Young America’s Foundation Freedom conference in Dallas. (Dey, 2/12)