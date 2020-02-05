Cruise Ship Quarantined After 10 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus

The ship, carrying about 3,500 people, is quarantined off the coast of Japan. Princess Cruises said a guest who later tested positive for coronavirus sailed from Yokohama on Jan. 20 and disembarked at Hong Kong on Jan. 25. The confirmation set off a round of testing for 273 people, including a U.S. guest who then tested positive for the illness.

The Washington Post: Ten Passengers Infected With Coronavirus On Diamond Princess Cruise Ship

Ten people aboard a cruise ship anchored off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, tested positive for the new coronavirus, Japanese media reported Tuesday. The news comes as the number of reported infections outside China continues to grow. The roughly 3,500 passengers and crew aboard the British-flagged ship, the Diamond Princess, have been quarantined for more than a day after a traveler from Hong Kong was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. (Hawkins, 2/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Cruise Passengers Quarantined On Board After Coronavirus Detected

Tests for the virus were administered to 273 people on the ship who had symptoms such as fever or who had close contact with the infected man. Initial results for 31 people showed 10 of them had the virus, officials said. The 10 were brought to hospitals on shore with help from the Japanese coast guard. Nine are passengers—two Australian, three Japanese, three from Hong Kong and one from the U.S.—and one is a Filipino crew member, ship operator Princess Cruises said in a statement. (Inada, 2/4)

ABC News: 10 People Aboard Cruise Ship In Japan Test Positive For New Coronavirus As Disease Continues To Spread

"The ship plans to go out to sea to perform normal marine operations including, but not limited to, the production of fresh water and ballast operations before proceeding alongside in Yokohama where food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought on board," the spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday night. "Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is working to keep all guests comfortable." (Winsor, 2/5)

NBC News: 10 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed From Cruise Ship Quarantined In Japan

"Princess Cruises will continue to fully cooperate with and follow the instructions of global medical authorities and the Japanese government," the company said. It added that the ship would ensure that those who are quarantined have internet and phone access and would be made comfortable. (Helsel and Yamamoto, 2/4)

CNN: Cruise Ships Quarantined In Asia, Stranding More Than 5,000

Cruise companies worldwide have vowed to enact extra measures to protect their customers from infection, with several barring passengers who have been to mainland China in the past 14 days. Ships are considered particularly at risk from outbreaks, due to the close living quarters of passengers and crew. Researchers are still unsure exactly how the coronavirus spreads and how infectious it is. (Berlinger, Sidhu and Ogura, 2/5)

The Wall Street Journal: United, American Airlines Suspend Hong Kong Service As Coronavirus Saps Demand

Two major U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong and 10 people on a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan tested positive for the new coronavirus, as more Chinese cities imposed restrictions on movement meant to help contain the fast-spreading pathogen that has killed nearly 500 people. United Airlines Holdings Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc. said they were halting flights into and out of Hong Kong until Feb. 20, citing a lack of demand. (Li, 2/5)

Los Angeles Times: Airlines Cut 25,000 China Flights Over Health Leader Protests

Airlines that range from the world’s largest, American Airlines, to small carriers like Turkmenistan Airlines are eliminating some or all service to mainland China, representing one of the biggest blows to international travel in many years. “The response like this to such a business travel focused nation is a big deal,” said Hayley Berg, economist for the travel site Hopper. She noted that China has in the last few years become a big source of heavy-spending international tourists and a center for business travel. (Martin, 2/4)

The Washington Post: Here’s When To Worry About Getting Sick From Being On A Plane

It seems as inevitable as cramped overhead space or a battle for the armrest: Someone on your flight is coughing, sneezing or sniffling. Or all three. And during flu season — not to mention a time when a fast-spreading new coronavirus has halted much of the world’s air traffic to and from China — that can be disconcerting. (Sampson, 2/4)

The Wall Street Journal: How To Handle Air Travel During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Health experts say the best protections you can undertake are the same prescribed for avoiding flu, common cold and other viruses: washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizers. On airplanes, open the air vents and aim them at your face to breathe filtered air. Though much of the focus of the novel coronavirus outside of China has been on travelers, riding on airplanes doesn’t expose you to any greater risk than other situations where you are in close contact with possibly sick people: subways, movie theaters, lines at the grocery store. (McCartney, 2/4)

