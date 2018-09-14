Cuban Scientists Dismiss Claims That Mysterious Symptoms In Diplomats Were The Result Of An Attack

American and Cuban officials gathered to discuss the illness that U.S. scientists theorize was a result of a microwave weapon. “If you’re going to try to explain why donkeys fly, you’re first going to have to see a flying donkey,” said Dr. Mitchell Joseph Valdés Sosa, the director general of the Cuban Center for Neurosciences. “And we haven’t seen a flying donkey.”

The New York Times: Cuban Experts Insist No Proof Exists Of Attack On Diplomats

Some of Cuba’s top scientists and medical specialists denounced on Thursday claims that two dozen American diplomats in Havana had been the targets of mysterious attacks over the last two years. The experts were careful not to offer a definitive explanation for the episodes, in which the diplomats reported hearing strange noises that led to symptoms similar to those after a minor traumatic brain injury or a concussion. (Harris, 9/13)

Reuters: U.S., Cuba Officials Discuss Mysterious Embassy Health Incidents

U.S. and Cuban officials met at the State Department on Thursday to discuss the mysterious health problems that have affected more than two dozen American Embassy personnel, a situation that led to a reduction in staffing at the Havana mission and a chill in ties between the countries. "There's a briefing taking place between some of our colleagues from our various bureaus. They are having meetings with the Cuban government to discuss some of the medical issues that our people have experienced," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing. (Johnson, 9/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription