Cuomo And Trump Talk New Yorker To New Yorker About Investing In State’s Economic Recovery
Although New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and President Donald Trump have had a contentious relationship at times throughout the pandemic, Cuomo says he had a good talk with the president about a massive investment in train lines, bridges and other building projects to help the state's economy recover.
The Washington Post:
Coronavirus: N.Y. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Presses Trump To Spend Big On Infrastructure To ?Supercharge? Recovery
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday used a White House meeting to pitch President Trump on a massive investment in train lines, bridges and other building projects as a way to “supercharge” an economy laid low by the novel coronavirus. The third-term Democrat, who has had a contentious relationship with his fellow Queens native, emerged proclaiming that the president “gets it,” saying he and Trump talked as New Yorkers and that he appealed to Trump’s instincts as a builder. (Witte, 5/27)
The Wall Street Journal:
Gov. Cuomo Has ‘Good Conversation’ With Trump Over Federal Aid
“It was about: How do we supercharge the reopening?” Mr. Cuomo told reporters after the White House meeting. “It was a good conversation. The president is from New York so he has a context for all the things we’re talking about.” Every region of the Empire State except New York City has begun a limited restart of its economy, including nonessential manufacturing and construction projects and retail with curbside pickup. The Democratic governor lobbied Mr. Trump to expedite federal approvals for an expansion of the Second Avenue subway, in Manhattan, and for a train to LaGuardia Airport in Queens. (Vielkind, 5/27)
Meanwhile, elsewhere in New York —
The Wall Street Journal:
New York State Lawmakers Pass Coronavirus Relief Bills
Members of the state Assembly and Senate passed more than a dozen bills on Wednesday, including a measure giving victims of childhood sexual abuse more time to sue the responsible parties. Most of the legislation dealt with the new coronavirus crisis, and several bills codified parts of executive orders that Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued in response to the pandemic. Legislators haven’t convened for a session since April 3, when they approved the last pieces of the $178 billion state budget. (Vielkind, 5/27)
The New York Times:
10 Weeks Into New York Area’s Lockdown, Who Is Still Getting Sick?
New York City has been locked down and shut off for more than two months. On sidewalks and in stores, masked New Yorkers stand on pieces of tape six feet apart as they wait to enter, shop, and check out. The person who delivers your mail, your food and your industrial sized box of bleach wipes is wearing gloves. Compulsive hand washing is second nature. (Newman, 5/28)
Reuters:
A Pandemic Nurse's Love Letter To New York
The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone’s freedoms in America but for Meghan Lindsey it has done the opposite. This is the freest she has ever felt. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that Meghan, a married mother of two, had ever left southwest Missouri. (Stapleton and Baldwin, 5/28)