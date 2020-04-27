Cuomo Lays Out Plans To Gradually Re-Start New York In Mid-May As Hopeful Signs Emerge

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan, upstate regions would move forward with reopening long before the southern part of the state, with an emphasis on manufacturing and construction. He did not suggest any loosening of restrictions on New York City in the near future. In New York, the daily count of new cases statewide has generally been trending downward.

The New York Times: Reopening Of New York Could Begin Upstate After May 15, Cuomo Says

With promising indications that the coronavirus contagion has passed its peak, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York laid out a broad outline on Sunday for a gradual restart of the state that would allow some “low-risk” businesses upstate to reopen as soon as mid-May. The governor’s announcement, coming as the state recorded its lowest death daily toll in nearly a month, was filled with caveats, but nonetheless offered the clearest outline yet for recovery in New York, the national center of the outbreak, with nearly 17,000 dead. That human devastation has largely been confined thus far to New York City and its sprawling suburbs. (McKinley, 4/26)

Politico: Cuomo Eyes Construction, Manufacturing For Regional Reopen In New York

New York is under a sweeping stay-home order until at least May 15. After that date, regions that have seen the CDC-recommended 14-day decline in hospitalizations could begin to open some parts of the construction and manufacturing sectors, Cuomo said. On Sunday, New York’s statewide hospitalizations dropped to 12,839 — it's the first time the number has been fewer than 13,000 since March 31. After at least two weeks of monitoring the effects of the first phase, the second portion of business openings will be based on how “essential” their services are and how able they are to operate with social distancing for customers and employees. (Gronewold, 4/26)

NPR: New York's Daily COVID-19 Deaths Below 400 For First Time In April

For the first time this month, New York's daily death toll from COVID-19 has dropped below 400, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Speaking at his briefing Sunday, Cuomo said that 367 New Yorkers died from the respiratory illness the day before — less than half of where it was at the height of the outbreak. New hospitalizations also dropped to about 1,000 on Saturday. (Slotkin, 4/26)

ABC News: Last COVID-19 Patient Leaves USNS Comfort

It arrived at the U.S. epicenter of the novel coronavirus greeted with the fanfare reserved for the cavalry coming to the rescue and after treating 182 people the USNS Comfort discharged its last patient in New York City on Sunday as it prepares to set sail on its next life-saving mission. The sole remaining patient aboard the hulking 894-foot-long floating military hospital left the ship on Sunday, a spokesperson for Northwell Hospital, which is assisting in clinical operations in New York, told ABC News. It was not immediately clear if the patient will be transferred to another hospital or discharged from treatment altogether. (Hutchinson, 4/26)

