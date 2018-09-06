CVS-Aetna And Cigna-Express Scripts Deals About To Get Green Light From Antitrust Enforcers, Sources Say

The Justice Department has identified some competition concerns over CVS' acquisition of Aetna, while sources familiar with the situation say that the Cigna-Express deal could be approved without the companies having to sell off any assets.

The Wall Street Journal: Justice Department Nearing Antitrust Approval Of Health Mergers Combining CVS-Aetna, Cigna-Express Scripts

Justice Department antitrust enforcers are preparing to give the green light to two deals in the health-care industry, CVS Health Corp.’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc. and Cigna Corp.’s planned purchase of Express Scripts Holding Co., according to people familiar with the matter. Both deals could receive formal antitrust approval as soon as the next few weeks, these people said. (Kendall, Wilde Mathews and Terlep, 9/5)

Bloomberg: Major Health-Industry Deals Are Said To Move Closer To Approval

CVS and Aetna are in talks with the Justice Department about divesting Medicare prescription drug plans to resolve the government’s concerns the deal will otherwise harm competition. The Cigna-Express Scripts deal may not require any divestitures, said the person. “We continue to constructively work with the Department of Justice and remain confident the deal will close by the end of the year,” said Brian Henry, a spokesman for Express Scripts. Representatives for the Justice Department, CVS and Aetna declined to comment. A Cigna spokesman didn’t return requests for comment. (McLaughlin, Tracer and Langreth, 9/5)

In other health industry news —

Bloomberg: Athenahealth Ex-CEO Bush To Get $4.83 Million If Firm Is Sold

Athenahealth Inc. will pay former Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Bush $4.83 million if the company is sold with his help in coming months. Bush, who stepped down in June after being accused of sexual misconduct, will receive an additional $2 million in early 2020 if he upholds a non-compete agreement with the health-technology firm, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday. (Melin and Ritcey, 9/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription