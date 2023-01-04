CVS Opioid Settlement Will Give California $470 Million

The state attorney general's office confirmed the payments, part of a multistate settlement, on Tuesday. Separately, Los Angeles County health officials have called for indoor masking to fight covid. Other news comes from Georgia, Mississippi, Colorado, Iowa, and elsewhere.

Los Angeles Times: California To Receive $470 Million From CVS In Opioid Settlement

California is expected to receive about $470 million from a multistate settlement with CVS over allegations that the pharmacy chain contributed to the country’s opioid crisis, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday. (Martinez, 1/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID In California: L.A. County Calls For Indoor Masking This Week

Hoping to avoid a post-holiday spike of new COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County health officials are asking residents to wear a high-quality mask indoors through the end of the week. “Ten days of mask-wearing as many return to work, in school, can slow transmission, minimize disruptions to work and learning,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said at a briefing last week. (Vaziri and Beamish, 1/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: California COVID Sick Pay Can Continue For 2022 Illness That Extended Into New Year

California’s COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave law expired Saturday, the end of 2022. But state officials say that people who got sick before the end of the year, with illness or recommended isolation that extended into this year, still are entitled to stay on leave and be paid for it this year under the law’s provisions. (Vaziri and Beamish, 1/3)

In other health news developments across the country —

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Atlanta Picks Grady Health System To Operate Atlanta Diversion Center

Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday to authorize Mayor Andre Dickens to contract with Grady Health System as the lead operator of the Center for Diversion and Services that is set to open this year. (Nobles III, 1/3)

Fortune/AP: Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sees Aid To Poor Cut Nearly 90% As Brett Favre Gets Access

In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation. (Wagster Pettus, 1/3)

Reuters: Former Colorado Funeral Home Owner Sentenced To 20 Yrs For Selling Body Parts

A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission. (Shiffman, 1/4)

Iowa Public Radio: Nearly Half Of Iowa Drivers In Serious Crashes Had Drugs In System

A new study has found nearly half of Iowa drivers involved in a traffic crash tested positive for at least one drug. The study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration screened people involved in crashes for drugs at seven Level 1 trauma centers nationally, ranging from Massachusetts to California. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics was one of the centers included. (Krebs, 12/29)

Des Moines Register: Patient Counts, Sales Grow In Iowa's Medical Marijuana Program

Iowa's medical marijuana program saw another year of growth in patient and provider participation, resulting in more than $10 million in sales by the end of 2022. New data on the program was released in a report by the Iowa Cannabidiol Board in late December that offers recommendations to state lawmakers for proposed changes to the state program in the upcoming Legislative session. (Ramm, 1/2)

Minnesota Public Radio: Company’s Bankruptcy Leaves Minn. Counties Searching For Jail Medical Care

A controversial jail doctor’s company filed for bankruptcy last month, leaving more than a dozen Minnesota counties scrambling to find a different health provider for people in their jails. (Marohn, 1/4)

The CT Mirror: CT Health Advocates Want HUSKY Expansion, Staff Shortage Relief

Small business owners struggling to afford health coverage for their employees, staffing problems in hospitals and nursing homes, and Medicaid for residents without permanent legal status. These are among the top health care issues that advocates are calling on lawmakers to address in the legislative session that begins Wednesday. One of the most common priorities among advocates is affordable, accessible health insurance for individuals and businesses. (Carlesso, 1/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription