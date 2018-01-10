Dallas-Based Tenet Expects 700 More Job Cuts

Corporate and hospital operations positions are expected to be among those hardest hit. News outlets also report on developments in Delaware, New Hampshire, Maryland, Arizona and Louisiana.

Dallas Morning News: Tenet Says It Expects 700 More Job Cuts As It Pushes To Reduce Debt

About 700 more jobs will be cut at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare by the second quarter as the nation’s third largest hospital operator pushes forward with a $250 million cost-cutting effort. The layoffs — expected to mainly affect staff in hospital operations and corporate positions that support those facilities — are in addition to the 1,300 jobs the for-profit hospital chain announced it would cut last year. (Rice, 1/9)

Modern Healthcare: Nemours Children's Health System CEO Bailey To Retire This Year

Dr. David Bailey, president and CEO of the Nemours Children's Health System, will retire this year, the Jacksonville, Fla.-based system announced Tuesday. During Bailey's 21-year tenure at Nemours, 13 of which were spent as president and CEO, the health system's revenue increased from $533 million to $1.4 billion. Nemours also grew from 15 locations to more than 80 throughout six states. Bailey will help the organization search for his successor and will lead the system until one is found. (Kacik, 1/9)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Laconia's LRGHealthcare Reviewing The Future Of Its Maternity Unit

Citing financial challenges, LRGHealthcare says it’s reviewing whether it will need to cut or change some of its programs – including its maternity unit. The Laconia hospital said the future of its Family Birthplace is especially uncertain because of declining birth rates, low Medicaid reimbursement rates and difficulty retaining staff. (McDermott, 1/9)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Ochsner Acquires New Orleans Urgent Care Locations

Ochsner Health System has acquired New Orleans Urgent Care, adding two more locations to its network of non-emergency medical care sites, according to an announcement Tueday (Jan. 9). A purchase price is not being disclosed. The deal involves the New Orleans Urgent Care centers at 900 Magazine St. in the Warehouse District and 201 Decatur St. in the French Quarter. (LaRose, 1/9)

Arizona Republic: Banner Health In Phoenix OKs $120M Deal For Therapy, Rehab Centers

Arizona's largest health-care provider has struck a deal with a Pennsylvania company to combine operations of 38 physical-therapy clinics and four hospitals in Arizona. Banner Health will be the majority owner of a joint venture that will be managed by Select Medical Holdings Corp. of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. (Alltucker, 1/9)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland MedStar Hospital Tries Out More Dignified Hospital Gown

The flimsy hospital gown that ties in the back and leaves backs and buttocks mostly bare has long been a source of jokes, as well as of complaints by patients. Now, some say it’s time the unpopular garment that hasn’t been updated in 40 years got a modern-day makeover. MedStar Health is trying out what it hopes is a more “dignified” hospital gown: a newly designed one that doesn’t open when a patient gets out of a bed and allows for some physical modesty. (McDaniels, 1/10)

