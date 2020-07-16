‘Dangerous’ Virus Surge In LA, San Francisco Drive New Restrictions
With coronavirus cases escalating in California's two largest cities, Los Angeles and San Francisco leaders take steps to freeze or reverse reopening efforts. And Rose Parade organizers announce the Jan. 1, 2021 event will not take place.
Los Angeles Times:
San Francisco In Coronavirus 'Red Zone,' Freezes Reopenings
San Francisco’s director of public health said Wednesday the rate of transmission of the coronavirus continued to climb in the Bay Area and the city would not move forward with reopening. “Unfortunately we are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections that is affecting our community’s health and reopening plans,” Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s health chief, said during a virtual news conference. “The virus is not only still out there, it is out there more than ever before. It continues to spread locally in our community and throughout the Bay Area region.” (Dolan, 7/15)
AP:
Los Angeles In 'Dangerous Phase' As Virus Cases Surge
Coronavirus cases have surged to record levels in the Los Angeles area, putting the nation’s largest county in “an alarming and dangerous phase” that if not reversed could overwhelm intensive care units and usher in more sweeping closures, health officials said Wednesday. The situation is so uncertain organizers of the 2021 Rose Parade in Pasadena canceled the New Year’s Day tradition for the first time in 75 years out of concern that even six months from now infections could spread among participants and the hundreds of thousands who line the route. (Weber, 7/16)
Los Angeles Times:
The 2021 Rose Parade Is Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears
The 132nd Rose Parade will not take place on Jan. 1, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic, parade officials announced Wednesday morning. It’s the first time in 75 years that the parade has been canceled. Parade officials initially hoped they’d be able to hold the parade safely, but after weeks of assessment, it became clear such a feat would be impossible. (Reyes-Velarde, 7/15)
In related California news —
Sacramento Bee:
CA Church Leaders Respond To Order Limiting Indoor Worship
As California Gov. Gavin Newsom once again bars houses of worship in much of the state from conducting indoor religious services, some Christian leaders are critical of the governor’s decision. The order restricting indoor worship services applies to any county on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list. On Monday, Newsom said that encompasses 80 percent of Californians. (Sheeler, 7/15)
Sacramento Bee:
California Jail Board Vows To Publish COVID-19 Case Data
California’s jail oversight board on Wednesday said it would collect and publish data about COVID-19 cases in county facilities, a response to months of public criticism and an apparently faltering effort to get similar information from the state’s health department. The Board of State and Community Corrections in a letter to sheriffs asks them to provide data about COVID-19 deaths as well as positive cases among employees and inmates. (Pohl, 7/15)