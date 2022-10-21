Data Breach Exposed Health Info Of 3 Million In Illinois, Wisconsin
Up to 3 million patients may have had personal information exposed to outside companies thanks to a data tracking issue at Advocate Aurora Health. Separately, a new study suggests to minimize impacts on public health, health conspiracy theories online should be debunked in real time.
AP:
Health System Discloses Breach Tied To Online Data Tracker
Personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system’s electronic health records website. (Foody, 10/20)
Chicago Tribune:
Advocate Data Breach Affects As Many As 3 Million
A data breach at hospital system giant Advocate Aurora Health may have exposed the information of as many as 3 million patients who use its online patient portals and other tools, the system said. (Schencker, 10/20)
On online conspiracies and public health —
Bloomberg:
Public Health Conspiracy Theories On TikTok, Social Should Be Debunked Live
Misinformation spreads so quickly that public health officials should be monitoring social media platforms in real time to debunk bogus claims as fast as possible, a new study suggested. (Ighodaro, 10/20)
On matters relating to employment —
AP:
Fewer Americans Apply For Jobless Benefits Last Week
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. (Ott, 10/20)
KHN:
Labor Tries City-By-City Push In California For $25 Minimum Wage At Private Medical Facilities
A class of health care facility support staff, including nursing assistants, security guards, and janitors, has worked alongside doctors and nurses throughout the covid-19 pandemic keeping patients and medical buildings safe and clean. It’s an unassuming line of work that some people consider a calling. (Bluth, 10/21)
Also —
NBC News:
Sexual Assault-Related ER Visits Increased 1,500% Since 2006, Study Finds
Emergency department visits related to sexual assault increased more than tenfold over a span of 13 years, according to a new study that experts and advocates say reflects a growing cultural shift around confronting sexual assault. (McShane, 10/20)
The Hill:
Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Raw Salmon Sold In California, Arizona
So far 21 people in California, 11 in Arizona and one in Illinois are confirmed cases, according to the Food and Drug Administration, but the tainted product may have reached additional states. Thirteen of those who fell sick had to be hospitalized but all survived. (Tanner, 10/20)
AP:
Concussion Lawsuit Against NCAA Could Be First To Reach Jury
Of the hundreds of wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits brought by college football players against the NCAA in the past decade, Gee’s is only the second to go trial alleging that hits to the head led to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease, and could be the first to reach a jury. (Melley, 10/21)